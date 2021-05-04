Wainwright, Cards win 5th in row; Mets fire hitting coaches

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – Adam Wainwright came off the COVID-19 injured list and hung tough, St. Louis got a lights-out performance from its bullpen and the Cardinals beat the New York Mets 6-5 Monday night for their fifth straight win.

The Cardinals were clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth with two outs and a runner on base when the lights at Busch Stadium flickered, then went out for a moment.

“Thank God a pitch wasn't in mid-flight or a ball wasn't going in the air for a flyball or something like that to end the game," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “I have no explanation for it.”

When play resumed, reliever Alex Reyes walked Pete Alonso before retiring Dominic Smith on a flyball for the final out.

After the game, the Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater. New York has struggled badly with runners in scoring position this season, a trouble spot last year as well when Davis worked remotely because of coronavirus concerns.

Ad

Several accomplished hitters are off to slow starts for the Mets, including $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor.

“It was a difficult decision to make,” acting general manager Zack Scott said. “It’s not about 23 games of results.

“We just felt like the players needed a different level of support and maybe some different skills brought into the mix.”

Ad

Ad