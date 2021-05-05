Booker scores 31, Suns dominate OT to beat Cavs 134-118

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) and Deandre Ayton (22) defend against Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Cleveland. Phoenix won 134-118 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND – Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and 16 assists and the Phoenix Suns stayed in step with Utah atop the Western Conference by outlasting the under-manned Cleveland Cavaliers 134-118 in overtime on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Mikal Bridges made two 3-pointers, dunked and had a block as Phoenix scored the first 15 points in OT to finally put away the Cavs.

Phoenix outscored Cleveland 20-4 in the extra five minutes.

The Suns let a late lead in regulation slip away to Cleveland, which was missing six players with injuries but battled one of the NBA's teams for 50 minutes before running out of gas.

Cavs rookie Isaac Okoro scored a season-high 32 points and Collin Sexton 29 for Cleveland, which dropped its seventh straight.

Bridges added 22 points for the Suns, who are tied with the Jazz for the West's best record.

Okoro muscled inside for a layup — on a play the Cavs ran for him out of a timeout — with 24.9 seconds left to tie it 114-all.

The Suns had one last chance in regulation, but Booker dribbled himself into a bad situation in the corner and had to force up a long shot at the horn that missed.