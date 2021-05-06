High school softball playoffs: Clay, Episcopal, Trinity among first-round winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first night of high school playoff softball is in the books, with games in Classes 2A-4A wrapped up. A look at those games.

Region 1-4A

Elena Rankin drove in a pair of runs and Ashley Connor struck out nine in the circle as Paxon topped Wakulla 3-2. The Golden Eagles (17-7) move on to the regional finals against either Baker County or West Florida in Tuesday’s regional final. Those teams play on Friday. … Sydney Davis had two of Clay’s four hits and drove in both runs as the Blue Devils (19-9) topped Bishop Kenny 2-0. Gabrielle Ellis struck out seven and scattered six hits across the distance. Andrea DeLeon had two hits for Kenny. Clay will visit Ridgeview (24-3) in the regional semifinals. Brittany Michael, Ashlyn Halford and Mary Girgis had two hits apiece for Ridgeview. Michael whiffed five and allowed just three hits.

Region 1-3A

Madison Griffin drove in three runs and Kaleigh Clay had two of West Nassau’s hits in an 11-1 win over Fernandina Beach. Regan Lee struck out five in 4.1 innings of work for the Warriors (20-6). They’ll travel to face Episcopal in Tuesday’s regional semifinal. The Eagles (21-5) used a one-hit gem by hurler Maddie Latta to shut down Gateway Conference champ Baldwin, 5-0. Blair Baldwin drove in a pair of runs for Episcopal. Kami Eppley, Peyton Namyslowski and Grace Jones added two-hit games.

Region 1-2A

Trinity Christian had no trouble in its opener, routing Aucilla Christian 12-2. MacKenzie Marell, Reagan Griffis and Carolyn Lasater combined for six hits and five RBI for the Conquerors (16-6). Lasater and Marell both homered in the game. Trinity will face either St. Johns Country Day or North Florida Christian in Tueday’s regional semifinal. … University Christian got a no-hitter from Sophia Kardatzke and belted a home run and struck out seven over the three-inning romp. UC had a 14-run first inning. Macie Bourgholtzer added two hits for UC. The Christians will host Christ’s Church (6-7), a 7-3 winner over Peniel Baptist, in Tuesday’s regional semifinal.