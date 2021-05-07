Trinity Christian relay team is golden at state track meet

The Trinity Christian 400 relay team, from left to right of, Kensley Johnson, Christian Ellis, Jahron Williams and Terrell Jackson won the Class 1A state title on Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Conquerors in the fall. Conquerors in the spring.

Trinity Christian is a champion across the seasons.

The 400-relay team of Christian Ellis, Terrell Jackson, Kensley Johnson and Jahron Williams nailed down the area’s only state championship of the Class 1A state track and field meet on Friday, blazing their way to another medal.

That quartet, all defensive players from Trinity’s state championship football team last December, started strong and finished strong on a windy morning at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. They entered the meet as the No. 1 seed and solidified it by clocking a 42.9 to beat Wildwood (43.06).

That gives seniors Jackson, Johnson and Williams one more medal to cap their high school careers with. Ellis, a junior, will have a shot to return and go for a gold double next year.

“That same hunger that we have in football season we wanted to come out, with that same hunger as football season because we’re trying to repeat, two state championships in one year,” Ellis said. “Get out there and run our race not let anything affect us, no pressure.”

Johnson opened the relay, Ellis and Jackson handled things in the middle and Williams ran the anchor leg and held off a fast-charging Oscene Mikell of Wildwood to deliver the Conquerors the title.

“We just kept working everyday, handoffs, handoffs, handoffs, stay in your lane,” Jackson said. “We implemented that in the field, and we won.”

While Trinity was the lone gold medalist in the 1A meet, local finishers dotted the podium.

Bishop Snyder’s Alicia Horton was state runner-up in the discus and Providence’s Jonah Casey was runner-up in the pole vault.

Providence’s Jocelyn Pringle (shot put) and Skyy Dixon (400) each finished third.

On the boys side, St. Johns Country Day’s Matthew Stratton (3200) and Bishop Snyder’s Khalil McLaughlin (400) also took third in their events. The Class 3A state meet was in progress on Friday night at UNF, while the 1A and 4A meets are Saturday.

Class 1A

Girls

Long jump: 7. Lariel Green (University Christian), 16-4.25.

Pole vault: 6. Lilly Simonsen (Providence), 9-10.

Shot put: 3. Jocelyn Pringle (Providence), 34-11-3.75; 5. Anayah Brunson (Providence), 34-9; 8. Alicia Horton (Snyder), 33-7.5.

Discus: 2. Alicia Horton (Snyder), 117-6; 5. Jocelyn Pringle (Providence), 101-7.

100 hurdles: 7. Ashley Ramos (Snyder), 16.73.

1600: 8. Laci Watford (University Christian), 5:19.49.

400 relay: 7. Providence, 51.83.

400: 3. Skyy Dixon (Providence), 57.69.

200: 7. Skyy Dixon (Providence), 25.99.

3200: 6. Laci Watford (University Christian), 11:37.42.

Boys

Discus: 5. Evan Novak (Providence), 140-0.

Shot put: 8. Tywuan Lee (Hilliard), 46-4.

Pole vault: 2. Jonah Casey (Providence), 13-3.5.

100: 8. Jahron Williams (Trinity), 11.02.

400 relay: 1. Trinity Christian, 42.90; 7. Providence, 43.94.

400: 3. Khalil McLaughlin (Snyder), 50.09; 4. Stanley Cowherd (St. Johns CD), 50.40.

3200: 3. Matthew Stratton (St. Johns CD), 9:42.56.