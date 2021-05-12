High school football ’21: Spring football game schedule for area teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football spring football was wiped out last year by the pandemic, but it’s back in full swing in 2021. Spring football games begin this week. A look at the schedules.
Friday, May 14
Interlachen at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Newberry at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
Christ’s Church/Eagle’s View at Hilliard, 6:30
Thursday, May 20
Bishop Kenny at St. Augustine, 6:30 p.m.
Crescent City at Daytona Beach Father Lopez, 7 p.m.
Fleming Island at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Fletcher at Raines, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Fort White, 7 p.m.
Lecanto at Union County, 7 p.m.
Menendez at Matanzas, 7 p.m.
Nease at Palatka, 7 p.m.
Parker at University Christian
Lee/Trinity Christian at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Westside vs. Daytona Beach Seabreeze (at Daytona Stadium), 7 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Atlantic Coast/Flagler Palm Coast at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Baldwin at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Bolles at Orange Park, 7 p.m.
Faith Christian vs. Cedar Creek Christian (at SOS Academy), 7 p.m.
Fernandina Beach at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Jackson at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Keystone Heights at Middleburg, 7 p.m.
Providence at North Florida Educational, 6 p.m.
Suwannee at Oakleaf, 7 p.m.
White at Yulee, 7 p.m.
Wolfson at Bishop Snyder, 7 p.m.
Zarephath Academy at Quincy Munroe, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Baker County at Creekside, 6 p.m.
Clay at Ponte Vedra, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 28
Columbia at Bartram Trail, 7 p.m.
Episcopal at Stanton, 6 p.m.