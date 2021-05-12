Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

High school football ’21: Spring football game schedule for area teams

Justin Barney
, Sports editor

High School
Trinity Christian players run through drills on Monday, the opening day of spring football practice around the state.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football spring football was wiped out last year by the pandemic, but it’s back in full swing in 2021. Spring football games begin this week. A look at the schedules.

Friday, May 14

Interlachen at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Newberry at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Christ’s Church/Eagle’s View at Hilliard, 6:30

Thursday, May 20

Bishop Kenny at St. Augustine, 6:30 p.m.

Crescent City at Daytona Beach Father Lopez, 7 p.m.

Fleming Island at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Fletcher at Raines, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Fort White, 7 p.m.

Lecanto at Union County, 7 p.m.

Menendez at Matanzas, 7 p.m.

Nease at Palatka, 7 p.m.

Parker at University Christian

Lee/Trinity Christian at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Westside vs. Daytona Beach Seabreeze (at Daytona Stadium), 7 p.m.

Friday, May 21

Atlantic Coast/Flagler Palm Coast at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.

Baldwin at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Bolles at Orange Park, 7 p.m.

Faith Christian vs. Cedar Creek Christian (at SOS Academy), 7 p.m.

Fernandina Beach at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Jackson at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Keystone Heights at Middleburg, 7 p.m.

Providence at North Florida Educational, 6 p.m.

Suwannee at Oakleaf, 7 p.m.

White at Yulee, 7 p.m.

Wolfson at Bishop Snyder, 7 p.m.

Zarephath Academy at Quincy Munroe, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Baker County at Creekside, 6 p.m.

Clay at Ponte Vedra, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 28

Columbia at Bartram Trail, 7 p.m.

Episcopal at Stanton, 6 p.m.

