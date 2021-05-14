High school softball playoffs ’21: Six area teams eye spots in state semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The third round of the high school playoffs are on Friday night. A glance at those matchups.

Region 1-5A

Middleburg (15-14) at Pensacola Pace (19-6), 8 p.m.

Road here: Middleburg d. Deltona, 4-2; d. Matanzas, 8-5; Pace d. Escambia, 13-8; d. Gulf Breeze, 10-8.

Winner gets: Land O’Lakes or Palmetto in the state semifinals on May 20.

Region glance: The Broncos keep on winning. A win on the road here would send them to their first fast-pitch softball state final four. Pitching is solid, with Mallory Forrester in the circle. Colleen Johnson (.400), Courtney Bernhard (.354) and Belle Mincey (.345) lead Middleburg at the plate. They’ll try and scratch out runs against Pace ace Jayden Heavener, who has struck out 242 in 99.1 IP.

Region 1-4A

Baker County (18-7) at Ridgeview (25-3)

Road here: Baker County d. West Florida, 1-0; d. Paxon, 1-0; Ridgeview d. Yulee, 10-0; d. Clay, 2-1.

Winner gets: Belleview or Eustis in the state semifinals on May 20.

Ad

Region glance: A showdown between two of the strongest arms in the area in Ridgeview’s Brittany Michael and Baker County’s Madison Lagle. Lagle has struck out 37 batters over her last three games, including 18 in the playoff opener at West Florida. She struck out seven in the first meeting of the season against Ridgeview, a 6-1 loss. In the opposing circle is Michael, one of the area’s top two-way players. She whiffed eight against Baker County in the regular season. Outside of Michael, who leads the Panthers at the plate (.439), freshman Haylee McCrea and sophomore Mary Girgis are both hitting .367. For Baker, Hailey Barfoot (.310) and Taylor Crews (.301) pace the Wildcats batters.

Region 1-3A

Marianna (21-2) at Episcopal (22-5), 8 p.m.

Road here: Marianna d. Walton, 8-1; d. North Bay Haven, 9-5; Episcopal d. Baldwin, 5-0; d. West Nassau, 4-3.

Winner gets: Windermere Prep or First Academy in the state semifinals on May 19.

Ad

Region glance: Maddie Latta picked a good time for her first home run, a walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth to send the Eagles over West Nassau and into the regional finals. As long as Latta is in the circle, Episcopal is a threat to beat anyone. She’s coming off of a 15-K outing against the Warriors and has whiffed double figures in batters in five straight games. Kami Eppley and Grace Jones remain hitting .500 or better for Episcopal.

Region 1-2A

Trinity Christian (17-6) vs. University Christian (16-2), 6 p.m., at Victoria Park

Road here: Trinity d. Aucilla Christian, 12-2; d. North Florida Christian, 14-4; UC d. Father Lopez, 15-0; d. Christ’s Church, 10-0.

Winner gets: Mount Dora Christian or Seffner Christian in the state semifinals on May 18.

Region glance: A heavyweight matchup that everyone knew was coming. The big bats of Trinity Christian (MacKenzie Marell, Amaya Ross, Breezy Burnett and Morgan McMillian) will try and solve the area’s most relentless pitcher in Sophia Kardatzke. Kardatzke has tossed five straight no-hitters and belted six homers over her last five games. UC is deeper than just its talented freshman. Sophomores Amia Matthews, Jaileigha Harris and Macie Bourgholtzer are all hitting .396 or better for the Christians.