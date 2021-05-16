High school baseball playoffs ’21: Fleming Island, St. Johns Country Day headed to final four

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two area high school baseball teams punched their tickets to the state semifinals.

Region 1-6A

Justin Lebesch went 3 for 3 and drove in a run and host Fleming Island did all of its damage in one inning to beat Tallahassee Chiles 3-2 in the regional final. The win sends the Golden Eagles (24-5) on to their first state semifinal appearance in program history.

Dylan Dudones picked up the win, going fiving innings and striking out three. Divine Valle carded the final 1.2 innings of hitless relief to earn the save. Marcus Murray also drove in a run for Fleming.

The Golden Eagles will face Viera (20-6) in the Class 6A final four game on Friday at 4 p.m. in Fort Myers.

Region 1-2A

Connor Moore belted a homer and the St. Johns Country Day pitching staff shined again as the Spartans blanked Tallahassee North Florida Christian 4-0 in the regional final to earn a trip to the state final four.

Ad

Brad Hodges struck out eight in five innings of two-hit ball and Finn Howell worked two innings of hitless relief for the red-hot Spartans, who have won 12 consecutive games.

St. Johns will face Mount Dora Christian Academy (22-6) at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Fort Myers.

Saturday’s results

Regional finals

Region 1-6A

Fleming Island 3, Chiles 2

Region 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day 4, North Florida Christian 0

Regional finals

Wednesday, May 19 (all games 7 p.m. unless indicated)

Region 1-5A

Mosley (24-5) at Ponte Vedra (13-14)

Region 1-4A

Baker County (15-15) at North Marion (19-8)

Region 1-3A

Bolles (24-4) at Pensacola Catholic (20-6), 8 p.m.

State semifinals

At CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers

Wednesday

Class 2A

St. Johns Country Day (23-6) vs. Mount Dora Christian (22-6), 10 a.m.

Friday

Class 6A

At CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers

Fleming Island (24-5) vs. Viera (20-6), 4 p.m.