Episcopal can’t find offense in softball state semifinal loss

A softball season to remember ended with the bats going quiet for Episcopal.

One of the best seasons in Eagles history ended in tough fashion, a 4-0 loss to Windermere Prep in the Class 3A state semifinals on Wednesday afternoon in Clermont.

It was the third fast-pitch state final four appearance in program history for Episcopal (23-6) and first since 2000.

The Eagles couldn’t get anything going offensively.

One game after belting four home runs in a 6-1 win over Marianna in the regional final, Episcopal never found a rhythm against Windermere’s Gracie Wallace. She allowed a single to Maddie Latta in the second inning and didn’t give up another hit until back-to-back singles by Grace Jones and Peyton Namyslowski until there were two outs in the sixth. Wallace struck out 13.

Latta was sharp in the circle, scattering three hits across the distance and striking out six. But Episcopal was dinged by errors, three of them, which led to all four runs being unearned.

Two Episcopal errors in the bottom of the fourth led to three Windermere Prep runs. Another error in the fifth set up the fourth run.