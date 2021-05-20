UC softball team comes up short in Class 2A state championship game

University Christian’s dream softball season ended one win short of a state championship.

The Christians couldn’t figure out Canterbury’s pitchers and saw their season end with a 3-1 loss in the Class 2A state championship game in Clermont on Wednesday night.

It was UC’s second appearance in the fast-pitch championship game, its only other one coming in 2016.

As young as UC’s roster is, don’t expect the Christians to go anywhere. UC’s lineup is young — four sophomores, three freshmen, two eighth graders, a seventh grader and a junior — and positioned for big things in 2022.

It just couldn’t scratch out enough offense under the bright lights against Canterbury. UC (18-3) managed just two hits against the Crusaders.

The pitcher’s duel between UC freshman Sophia Kardatzke and Canterbury’s Mackenzie Bergstrom and Morgen Talley was a classic, with those three keeping hits scarce.

Kardatzke didn’t allow a hit until double by Alayah Peterson in the bottom of the fifth.

The Crusaders got on the board early, courtesy of an error, a fielder’s choice and a wild pitch, all in the second inning. That erased a 1-0 UC lead.

The Crusaders added an insurance run in the fifth. Kardatzke allowed just three hits and struck out five.

UC had nothing going against Bergstrom through four innings. And when the Crusaders put in Talley after that, there wasn’t much else going.

Outside of a double by Kate Dell Alba in the second, Bergstrom sat UC down in order in the third and fourth innings. Talley allowed just two baserunners over the final three innings, a hit batter in the sixth and a single by Jaleigha Harris in the seventh.