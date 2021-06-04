Arizona broadcaster Brenly taking time off after comment

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

PHOENIX – Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly is stepping away from the booth over the next week after facing backlash for an on-air comment about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman's headwear.

“Beginning today, I have voluntarily decided to take some time off to listen, reflect and devote my attention to awareness training related to diversity and inclusion to enhance my understanding and appreciation of others,” Brenly said in a statement Thursday. “I plan to return to the booth next homestand, hopefully a better person.”

Brenly, working for Bally Sports Arizona, made the remark during the fourth inning of the Diamondbacks’ 6-5, 10-inning win Tuesday night in Arizona.

“Pretty sure that’s the same durag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly said.

Stroman, after learning of Brenly’s comments, tweeted after the game: “Onward and upward...through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!”

Stroman, who is Black, also retweeted several responses, some in support, others with racist taunts.

Brenly issued an apology Wednesday and was not in the booth for Arizona's game at Milwaukee on Thursday.

