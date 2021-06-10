Not going anywhere: Kevin O’Sullivan ‘fully committed’ to Gators baseball program

Florida baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan isn’t going anywhere.

With the Gators disappointing season over, speculation had centered about O’Sullivan leaving for the open position at LSU. He put that tasty rumor to rest on Thursday afternoon, releasing a statement and saying that he was fully invested in remaining in Gainesville.

“I am the head coach at the University of Florida and remain fully committed to the Gators program. This is where I want to be, and I do not have interest in the head coach openings at any other schools,” O’Sullivan said. “I look forward to continuing to build upon the success this program has experienced over the past 14 years, with the goal of bringing Florida back to the College World Series as we pursue yet another National Championship for Gator Nation.”

O’Sullivan’s contract in Gainesville runs through 2028. He led the Gators to the College World Series championship in 2017. Florida has reached the CWS seven times under O’Sullivan. Florida opened 2021 as the consensus No. 1 team in the country, but stumbled to a 38-22 record and was swept out of a regional that it hosted.