Down on the farm: How area products are doing in minor league baseball

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every other Tuesday, News4Jax will check in on area players and how they’re doing in minor league baseball. Updates on local Major League Baseball players run on Wednesday.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Akron, Indians, Is 1-0 with 14 Ks in 12.1 IP. Has 6.57 ERA in 11 games.

P, Bryan Baker, UNF, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Is 2-0 with 17 Ks in 12.2 IP. Has 3 saves, 0.71 ERA in 11 appearances.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Double-A, Bowie, Orioles, Is 0-1 with 15 Ks, 5.28 ERA in 15.1 IP. Has appeared in 6 games.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Is 1-1 with 7.31 ERA, 20 Ks in 16 IP. Has appeared in 12 games.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Low-A, Daytona, Reds, Hitting .299 with 14 runs scored, 10 RBI, 2 HR in 87 ABs.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Low-A, Grand Fresno, Rockies, Has 14 Ks, save, 5.85 ERA in 10 appearances.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, Low-A, Augusta, Braves, Hitting .336 with 3 HR, 24 RBI, 4 stolen bases, 14 runs.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 0-1 with 13 Ks in 12.1 IP, 4.38 ERA.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Double-A, Tennessee, Cubs, On 60-day DL with torn ACL and is likely to miss a good portion of the season.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, High-A, Great Lakes, Dodgers, Is 2-1 with 3.66 ERA, 19 Ks in 19.2 IP. Has appeared in 9 games.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, High-A, Greensboro, Pirates, Is 0-1 with 30 Ks in 25 IP. Has a save, 2.16 ERA in 8 appearances.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, High-A, Bowling Green, Rays, Is 0-1 with 2 saves, 15 Ks in 11.2 IP. Has a 6.17 ERA and 10 appearances this season.

P, Frank German, UNF, Double-A, Portland, Yankees, Is 1-3 with 16 Ks in 27 IP, 6.33 ERA in 7 appearances.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Double-A, Somerset, Yankees, Off to excellent start. Promoted to Double-A on Tuesday. Is 2-2 with 2.21 ERA, 33 Ks in 20.1 IP.

P, Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Is 2-0 with 10 Ks in 9.1 IP, 1.93 ERA in Triple-A this season. Logged 5.1 IP in 7 games with the Rockies during call-up.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Low-A, Palm Beach, Cardinals, Hitting .264 with 14 runs scored, 14 RBI, 5 HR.

RF, Connor Marabell, Bartram/JU, Triple-A, Columbus, Indians, Hitting .263 with 13 RBI, 2 HR, 10 runs scored and a couple of stolen bases.

SS, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Hitting .275 with 10 RBI, 2 HR, 21 runs scored.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Is 1-0 with 19 Ks in 12.2 IP, 6.39 ERA.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Is 1-1 with 17 Ks, 3.77 ERA in 14.1 IP.

P, Pearson McMahan, Middleburg/SJRSC, Double-A, Harrisburg, Nationals, Is 2-2 with 9 Ks in 14 IP, 1.29 ERA in 10 appearances.

C, Sam McMillian, Suwannee, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Hitting .133 with 4 RBI, 9 runs scored.

P, Alex McRae, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Is 0-2 this season with 13 Ks in 12.2 IP, 7.82 ERA.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Hitting .208 with 12 runs scored, 2 HR, 7 RBI and 4 stolen bases.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Jacksonville, Marlins, Hitting .267 with 3 HR, 10 RBI, 8 runs in 14 games. Remains on 7-day injured list.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Rookie, Blue Jays, Has appeared in 2 games. Has 7 Ks, 3.18 ERA in 5.2 IP.

RHP, Mark Potter, JU, High-A, Jersey Shore, Phillies, Is 0-1 with 10.13 ERA, save, 10 Ks in 5.1 IP.

P, Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Called back up to Mets on Monday afternoon, his fourth promotion to the bigs this year. Has logged 5.2 IP, 8 Ks, 0.00 ERA in 4 Triple-A appearances. Is 1-0 with 1.98 ERA, 20 Ks in 13.2 IP for the Mets.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Hitting .254 with 26 RBI, 3 HR, 10 runs scored.

P, Matt Tomshaw, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Is 0-3 with 6.67 ERA, 25 Ks in 29.2 IP.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, High-A, Lake County, Indians, Is 0-1 with 14.21 ERA, save, 8 Ks in 6.1 IP. Moved down from Double-A Akron to Lake County earlier this month.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Low-A, Charleston, Rays, Hitting .254 with 3 HR, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored and 9 stolen bases.