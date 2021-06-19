Mostly Cloudy icon
Bolles grad Ryan Murphy heading back to Olympics

Jamal St. Cyr
, Sports reporter/anchor

Ryan Murphy reacts after winning the men's 100 backstroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ryan Murphy earned a spot in his second Olympic event Friday night.

The Bolles School graduate got back in the pool in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday for the 200-meter backstroke finals.

Murphy is the reigning Olympic champion in the event. He dominated in the semifinals, and it was a similar performance in the finals.

Murphy swam a 1:54:20. That time is the second fastest in the world this year.

After winning the 200-meter backstroke final, Murphy said he feels like the biggest difference from the last time he was in the Olympics is how he prepares. ”I’m certainly better in training,” he said.

