The Latest: Federer, Barty, Serena highlight Wimbledon Day 2

(FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE. This image is offered licence free for editorial use only by the AELTC. It can be published on all platforms and can be archived. Copyright of All England Lawn Tennis Club. Commercial use is prohibited. ©AELTC/Florian Eisele)

USA's Serena Williams attends a press conference, ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Florian Eisele/Pool Photo via AP)

The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

11 a.m.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams return to Centre Court to highlight Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty also gets her campaign started by facing Carla Suarez Navarro.

The sky is gray with rain possible later in the afternoon after a soggy opening day at the All England Club.

It's a packed schedule after 11 matches were suspended in progress because of darkness and more than 20 others were postponed on Day 1.

After Barty on Centre Court, eight-time champion Federer faces Adrian Mannarino followed by seven-time champ Williams against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams and Federer lost in their respective Wimbledon finals in 2019 — Williams in straight sets to Simona Halep and Federer to Novak Djokovic in an epic.

Williams is seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Federer looks to improve on his 20 major titles, a record shared with Rafael Nadal.

