Better Sooner than later: Trinity’s Treyaun Webb picks Oklahoma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some recruiting services list Treyaun Webb as an athlete, but there’s not a doubt in his mind on where his future is at beyond high school.

“I see myself as a running back scoring touchdowns in Norman,” said Webb, a rising junior at Trinity Christian.

Webb picked the Sooners over Georgia and Ohio State in a ceremony in front of friends and family on Saturday afternoon. All verbal commitments are non-binding until athletes sign letters of intent.

The Conquerors star plays on both sides of the ball in high school, leading some recruiting outlets to label him as an athlete. But Webb sees his future in the backfield at the same college that has churned out runners like Adrian Peterson, Billy Sims and DeMarco Murray. Webb is rated as the country’s No. 29 overall player in the Class of 2023 by 247 Sports and a consensus four-star prospect.

Should Webb follow through and sign with the Sooners — the earliest he could ink a letter of intent is December 2022 — he would be just the second Trinity player to go to Oklahoma. Safety Brett Bowers, who played on back-to-back Trinity championship teams in 2002-03, was the other.

Webb said that both he and his family felt the fit in Norman, Okla.

“Coach [Lincoln] Riley he is a great offensive minded coach,” he said. “Consistency as far as communication with me, Coach [DeMarco] Murray, it all made sense, we all loved it up there, me and my family.”

With a college decision out of the way, Webb’s attention now turns on trying to lead Trinity to a repeat of its 2020 state championship.

“I can [relax] now, recruiting is kind of good, but also kind of distracting,” he said. “Finally got it out the way. I’m good now. I can focus on high school, live and enjoy life.”