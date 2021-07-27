With Simone out of team finals with medical issue, Team USA settles for silver

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TOKYO – With reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles out of the team finals with what USA Gymnastics described as a medical issue, Team USA settled for silver behind the gymnasts from Russia.

Biles, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault in the first rotation of competition in the team finals. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.

The 24-year-old U.S. star returned several minutes later. She took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants. Chiles replaced Biles on uneven bars and balance beam. Lee will compete in her place on floor exercise.

The Americans were forced to finish the rest of the competition without her, severely hampering their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.

The U.S. began finals on vault, with Biles going last. She was supposed to do an “Amanar,” a vault that begins with a roundoff back handspring onto the table followed by 2½ twists. She seemed to change her mind in mid-air, doing just 1½ twists instead.

The rare miscue by the Olympic champion allowed the gymnasts from Russia to open up a one-point lead after the first rotation, and they never trailed again, winning their first Olympic gold since the Unified Team topped the podium in Barcelona in 1992.

It came a day after the men’s team edged Japan for the top spot in the men’s final.

Great Britain won bronze.

Vault has long been a strong suit for the U.S. and Biles is the defending Olympic and world champion in the event. Yet the Russian athletes have made up considerable ground since the 2019 world championships.

The U.S. and the ROC were paired together as they made their way around the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. The rivals started on vault, followed by uneven bars, then balance beam before finishing with the floor exercise.

After three rotations, the United States trailed ROC by 0.8 points with the floor exercise remaining and when Chiles sat down on one of her tumbling passes, it all but sealed the silver medal position for the U.S.

Surprising withdrawal

After the missed vault, Biles walked off the podium and was tended to by team doctor Marcia Faustin before making her way out of the arena.

USA Gymnastics did not specify the nature of Biles’ medical issue, saying in a statement she “will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

It has been confirmed that #SimoneBiles has withdrawn from tonight's women's #ArtisticGymnastics team final.



Follow our live blog for more updates 👇https://t.co/P8skmoW32i — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 27, 2021

Biles is scheduled to defend her Olympic title in the all-around final on Thursday. She also qualified for all four event finals later in the Games.

Whether she will get that opportunity remains to be seen.

Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying. In a social media post on Monday, she admitted she felt like the weight of the world was on her shoulders and that the Olympics “were no joke.”

Biles won five medals in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and had a chance to actually top that after advancing to all five finals. It remains to be seen whether she will be available for the all-around final on Thursday night and the event finals later in the Games.

Ad

The team representing the Russian Olympic Committee stunned the Americans during qualifying, becoming the first team in 11 years to beat the U.S. in any portion of a major international competition.