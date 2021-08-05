Who makes the cut? Projecting the Jaguars’ 53-man roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The team will hit the field for their first scrimmage of training camp on Sunday. Here is a look at my updated depth chart and 53-man roster prediction.

QB (3): Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minsew, C.J Beathard.

No real changes here. Unless Beathard is a surprise cut this is how the roster should look.

RB (4): James Robinson, Travis Etienne, Carlos Hyde, Dare Ogunbowale.

The top three guys are locked in here. Dare Ogunbowale has some nice reps as a receiver and his strength is special teams,

WR (6): DJ Chark, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, Phillip Dorsett, Collin Johnson, Jamal Agnew.

This spot has some heated competition. Laquon Treadwell is looking like a guy that will be a tough cut. Jalen Camp has quieted down since the pads went on, so he seems like a guy destined for the practice squad.

TE (3): James O’Shaughnessy, Chris Manhertz, Ben Ellefson.

Tight end is a spot that is tough to gauge. With O’Shaughnessy missing time because of an ankle injury, it has opened up reps for other players. If he is healthy, he will be on the roster.

The toughest decision at this spot came from the final spot between Ellefson, Tyler Davis and Tim Tebow. I give Ellefson the edge right now because of his work at H-back. Davis is the most athletic tight end on the roster but very raw. Tebow has done a lot of good things on the field. He still needs to improve his catching with his hands and route running. Luke Farrell is likely another guy destined to land on the Jaguars practice squad.

O-Line (9): LT, Cam Robinson, Walker Little; LG, Andrew Norwell, Ben Bartch; C, Brandon Linder, Tyler Shatley; RG, A.J. Cann, RT, Jawaan Taylor, Will Richardson, Jr.

This group is pretty straightforward. The same offensive line group from last year with the addition of Walker Little. Hopefully, another year together will help them take a step forward

D-Line (6): DE, Roy Robertson-Harris, Adam Gotsis; NT, DaVon Hamilton, Doug Costin; DE, Malcom Brown, Jay Tufele.

This is a very versatile group. It appears that Hamilton has played well enough that they have moved Brown out to end. That would provide the Jaguars with a very large defensive line with 3 high-quality run defenders. This group will rotate very often so expect to see Tufele, Jihad Ward, and Dawaune Smoot on the field.

EDGE (5): OLB, Josh Allen, Jihad Ward; OLB, Dawuane Smoot, K’Lavon Chaisson, Jordan Smith.

This group is basically locked in. Looks like Smoot has moved into the starting group opposite of Allen. Smoot says he has dropped weight to prepare for this season. Chaisson will still have a large role on the defense as Smoot will get some reps at end in passing situations.

Linebacker (4): WILB, Myles Jack, Damien Wilson; SILB, Joe Schobert, Shaq Quarterman.

Schobert is feeling some heat on that starting job from Wilson. Unless he moves into the starting lineup Wilson will be the primary backup at both linebacker spots. Quarterman has looked unstoppable during special teams and blitz drills.

Cornerbacks (6): CB, Shaquill Griffin, Luq Barcoo; Nickel, Tyson Campbell, Tre Herndon; CB, Sidney Jones, CJ Henderson.

With CJ Henderson missing time recovering from his injury last season and because of COVID I have no idea how he fits into this defense. Right now, I have him slotted as a reserve. The trio that has gotten the most first-team reps is Shaq, Tyson and Sidney. Herndon will be a reserve on the roster. He is an important special teams player. Right now, Chris Claybrooks and Barcoo look to be competing for the final cornerback roster spot. I gave Barcoo the slight edge based on his performance in team and 1 on1′s

Safety (4): S, Rayshawn Jenkins, Rudy Ford; S, Josh Jones, Andre Cisco.

Looks like Jarrod Wilson may be the odd man out. Jones has been running with the 1′s. Cisco has had a few strong practices. I expect him to push his way into the starting lineup soon.

Specialists (3): PK, Josh Lambo; P, Logan Cooke; LS, Ross Matiscik

The kicking competition is over. Enough said. These guys are locks.