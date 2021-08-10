Jaguars training camp ‘21: Game week prep amps up; who starts at QB?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday was the hottest day of camp so far and it is not even close. The temperatures also similarly mirrored the style of practice the Jaguars ran on the field.

It is officially game week for Urban Meyer and company and now it’s time to land on a quarterback who will start Saturday’s preseason game. More importantly, whoever that quarterback is needs to be prepared for every situation.

Tuesday, the defense worked on different blitz packages and sent a plethora of different looks at Gardner Minshew and Trevor Lawrence.

Both quarterbacks had some highs and lows during practice. Minshew continues to have a higher completion rate than Lawrence but that largely is because Minshew’s game relies heavily on check downs and passes less than 10 yards from the line of scrimmage.

Lawrence on the other hand has no problem uncorking a pass down the field. Lawrence did throw an interception towards the end of practice when he was looking down the field for Josh Hammond.

It appears he was hoping for a back-shoulder pass but Shaquill Griffin came up with the easy interception. I won’t read too much into the play. That’s a matchup that you want to see the team’s top cornerback win every time.

Meyer has been a man of his word promising that Lawrence would have to earn the starting job. Minshew and Lawrence have continued to alternate first-team reps, but it is getting to the point where it’s time for that to stop.

During red-zone work, Lawrence was shredding the defense, only to be sidelined to give Minshew a few reps to wrap up the drill.

At what point does the competition start to hold back Lawrence’s development? Meyer has not announced his plans for Saturday’s preseason game against the Browns, but that is an opportunity to get the rookie QB some meaningful game reps.

If they instead choose to give Minshew the start with the first team to push the competition, that will lead to some questions on the handling of the QB situation.

Notebook

• Josh Allen missed practice because of a personal reason.

• Laviska Shenault was not on the practice field. The reason for his absence is unknown.

• The offensive line is either good or the defensive line needs some work. During team periods, the O-line has been able to control the trenches.

• Walker Little is as good as advertised. Little continues to dominate in 1 on 1′s.

• The Jaguars have no idea who will be the safety opposite Rayshawn Jenkins. Josh Jones, Andre Cisco and Jarrod Wilson all split reps paired with Jenkins Tuesday. Wilson came up with an interception towards the end of practice on a bad throw from CJ Beathard.

• Jamal Agnew is a far better receiver than I expected. Since getting healthy, Agnew has shown he knows how to use his speed to set up defenders. During practice, Agnew caught a TD from Lawrence in the back of the end zone. Agnew was able to beat Sidney Jones and get both feet down.

• CJ Henderson is back on the field Tuesday. Henderson got reps with the third- and fourth-team defense. Henderson, last year’s No. 9 overall pick, has been the subject of recent trade speculation.

• Laquon Treadwell got some reps with the first-team offense. Treadwell has had a phenomenal camp. Has the looks of a guy who will make the team.