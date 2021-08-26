News4Jax Week 1 high school football picks: Let’s get this started

Creekside running back Preston Strope barrels through Ponte Vedra defenders during a Week 10 game in 2020. (Ralph D. Priddy)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back, and with it, our weekly predictions on games in the area. News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks every Thursday.

Several games on the schedule this week have been scratched or postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Picks will be updated should other game changes develop.

So, how have I done picking games the last few years? Last year, I went 273-91 (.750). In 2019, my predictions record was 291-105 (.735).

Friday’s games (all games 7 p.m. unless indicated)

Atlantic Coast at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.: Can the Stingrays find their late season momentum from 2020 at the start of the season? Mustangs have won six straight in this series. N4J pick: Mandarin 23, Atlantic Coast 20.

Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.: Wildcats are a Super 10 team and expecting another deep playoff run. N4J pick: Baker County 33, Bradford 14.

Bishop Kenny at Providence: Kenny gets a start to bounce back from a one-win season a year ago. N4J pick: Kenny 31, Providence 20.

Clay at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.: Golden Eagles have controlled this series. N4J pick: Fleming 29, Clay 24.

Delray Beach American Heritage at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.: The Tigers begin the Demetric Jackson Sr. era with a win. N4J pick: Columbia 31, American Heritage 21.

Eagle’s View at St. Joseph: Warriors coach Frank Andrea gets a W against his former team. N4J pick: Eagle’s View 38, St. Joseph 8.

Englewood at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.: A flip-a-coin game. N4J pick: Paxon 28, Englewood 25.

Episcopal vs. Tocoi Creek (at St. Augustine High): First game in Toros history is a big challenge right out of the gate. N4J pick: Episcopal 28, Tocoi Creek 14.

Fernandina Beach at Keystone Heights: Indians start their season at home and with a W. N4J pick: Keystone Heights 21, Fernandina 7.

Harvest at Christ’s Church: Eagles start hot as Harvest makes its return back to 11-man football. N4J pick: Christ’s Church 34, Harvest 13.

Matanzas at Menendez: Matt Potak begins his coaching career with a win for the Falcons. N4J pick: Menendez 26, Matanzas 20.

Nease at Ponte Vedra*: These teams have met 12 times, with the Sharks winners of the last 11. The Panthers are going to be better than they’ve been. The streak stops this year. N4J pick: Nease 21, Ponte Vedra 20.

Riverside at Parker, 6:30 p.m.: Another excellent opener. Expect the Braves to bounce back from last year’s two-win season, but this is a tough one. N4J pick: Riverside 28, Parker 21.

St. Augustine at Dunnellon: Very good Week 1 game for the Yellow Jackets. N4J pick: St. Augustine 20, Dunnellon 14.

Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.: When these rivals meet, it’s always a good one. N4J pick: Sandalwood 28, Fletcher 20.

Stanton at Middleburg: New era for the Broncos begins with a big win. N4J pick: Middleburg 38, Stanton 7.

Suwannee at Dixie County, 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs won eight games last season and get a W to start things out this week. N4J pick: Suwannee 33, Dixie County 13.

Trinity Christian at Raines, 6:30 p.m.: A good one out of the gate. Vikings took their lumps last year but return focused and hungry. Conquerors are state championship favorites in 2A. N4J pick: Trinity 28, Raines 20.

University Christian at Pensacola Washington, 8 p.m.: Christians looked excellent in a kickoff classic against Tallahassee Lincoln. N4J pick: UC 27, Washington 20.

West Nassau at Bolles (Bold City Showcase): Former district rivals renew things in a game on WJXT Channel 4 and News4Jax.com. Bulldogs cruise. N4J pick: Bolles 34, West Nassau 13.

Westside at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.: Is the pride back on Main Street? This week, it is. N4J pick: Jackson 27, Westside 21.

Wolfson at Hilliard: Red Flashes turned in an excellent 2020 season. Can they continue it? N4J pick: Hilliard 20, Wolfson 14.

Yulee at Hawthorne: A battle of the Hornets goes to the home team. N4J pick: Hawthorne 38, Yulee 21.

Saturday’s games

Creekside vs. Ribault, 3:30 p.m. (Bold City Showcase at Bolles): The Trojans had two wins in the playoffs last season. The Knights are one of the most experienced teams in the area. N4J pick: Creekside 33, Ribault 20.

First Coast vs. Dakota Ridge (Littleton, Colo.), at Kissimmee: The Eagles went 7-1 last year. The Bucs are overdue for a bounce back season. N4J pick: First Coast 26, Dakota Ridge 20.

Oakleaf vs. Orange Park (Bold City Showcase at Bolles): Knights have owned this series as of late and continue that tradition here. N4J pick: Oakleaf 35, OP 14.

Others (home team in CAPS)

Crescent City over CHIEFLAND; Interlachen over DAYTONA BEACH FATHER LOPEZ; NFEI over Bishop McLaughlin Catholic; Zarephath Academy over YOUNG KIDS IN MOTION, 6 p.m.

OFF: Baldwin, Fort White, Palatka, Ridgeview, Union County, White.