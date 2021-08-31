Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Gators Breakdown: 2021 Kickoff | Season predictions

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson
Gators are ready to kickoff the 2021 season
It’s been a secretive spring and fall, but it’s finally game week for the 2021 Gators!

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to take a look at the first depth chart and a new grad transfer addition. Also, the two share their predictions for the season.

