Gators Breakdown: Quarterbacks adjusting and getting comfortable as season progresses

Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson are learning what it takes to play QB for UF

At the halfway point of the season, the Gators sit 4-2 and quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson are showing growth according to Dan Mullen. Heading into the two biggest tests remaining on the schedule in LSU and Georgia, Florida needs that growth to continue.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to discuss the development of the signal-callers so far this season. Also, the two chat about the Florida run game and the dismissal of defensive back Elijah Blades.

