Jaguars move on from kicker Josh Lambo

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (4) walks on the field to kickoff to the Arizona Cardinals after missing an extra point attempt during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lambomatic is no more.

The Jaguars have released kicker Josh Lambo, putting an end to a weekly kicking question and giving the job to Matthew Wright. The team announced the decision Tuesday.

Lambo exits as the most accurate kicker in franchise history. He just couldn’t get going this season, missing all three field goal attempts and a couple of extra-point tries.

He missed 12 games with a hip injury last season and wasn’t the same kicker this year. Lambo missed all three of his field goal attempts, two of those at TIAA Bank Field where he was previously automatic.

Wright kicked three field goals in Sunday’s 23-20 win over the Dolphins, including a 54-yarder with 3 minutes, 40 seconds to play and a 53-yarder with no time left to help Jacksonville (1-5) end a 20-game losing streak.

Coach Urban Meyer and the Jaguars were treading water on a kicking decision ever since they held Lambo out of the Thursday night game in Cincinnati for personal reasons. Wright, who was a free agent, signed before the Bengals game in Week 4 and has played three games since. His game-winner on Sunday earned him the position, Meyer said on Monday.

Lambo holds Jaguars records for the longest field goal made (59 yards, tied with Josh Scobee) and most consecutive field goals (24). Lambo hit 90.1% of his field goal attempts in Jacksonville, a franchise record. At TIAA Bank Field, Lambo entered the season having hit 42 straight at home. The streak ended in Week 2 against the Broncos.

Lambo was one of the best free agent pickups in franchise history. He hit 76 of his 83 field goal attempts in Jacksonville and 73 of his 81 PATs. He hit a career-long 59-yard field goal last season against the Texans.

Jacksonville signed Lambo after it released Jason Myers in mid-October 2017. Myers, like Lambo, had struggled with accuracy before the team released him. The team cut Myers after he missed two field goals in a 27-17 loss to the Rams.