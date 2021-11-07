High school swimming: Bolles teams remain untouchable; BK boys nab title

The high school state swimming and diving championships begin Friday and Saturday in Stuart. (Photo by Jim Sugar/Corbis via Getty Images)

It was a state championship kind of weekend for area high schools.

Bishop Kenny’s boys team brought home a Class 2A state crown.

A pair of Gateway Conference divers were unmatched and finished atop the podium.

Individual and local relay teams brought home 13 championships.

And both Bolles teams remain in a league of their own.

The Class 1A and 2A state championships in Stuart saw numerous local athletes shine, as well as the most dominant program in the country stretch its epic winning streaks out for another year. The Bolles boys racked up 574 points, a whopping 399.5 points in front of runner-up, the King’s Academy. The title was Bolles’ 34th consecutive, which upped its national record. The Bulldogs girls had 370 points, beating second-place St. Andrew’s comfortably (238), winning their 31st straight title.

White’s Elisha Dees and Stanton’s Rylie Darkatsh were state champions in diving in Class 2A.

Bishop Kenny’s numerous podium finishes on the boys side, including runner-up efforts from the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams propelled it to a state crown. The Crusaders had 230 points, beating Panama City Arnold (199.5).

Among dual champs, Andres Dupont Cabrera, last season’s All-News4Jax swimmer of the year, won the 100 and 200 free and swam the lead leg of Bolles’ champion 200 free relay team. Teammate Miguel Rojas Newman also doubled, winning the 50 free and 100 fly. Newman also won a relay gold on the 200 medley team.

Class 2A

Girls

Local team scores: 6. Stanton, 131; 7. Bishop Kenny, 121; 29. Paxon, 18; 32. Tocoi Creek, 14; 37. Fernandina Beach, 4.

200 medley relay: 4. Bishop Kenny, 1:52.59; 7. Stanton, 1:55.24.

200 free: 7. Gwyneth Sturm (Stanton), 1:53.71.

200 IM: 7. Isabella Marim (Stanton), 2:14.87; 8. Rachel Howard (Kenny), 2:15.64.

Diving: 1. Rylie Darkatsh (Stanton), 428.75; 2. Brianna McMillan (Kenny), 369.95.

100 fly: 6. Rachel Howard (Kenny), 57.78

100 free: 7. Brinkley Watson (Paxon), 53.48.

500 free: 5. Gwyneth Sturm (Stanton), 5:08.29.

200 free relay: 3. Kenny, 1:39.95.

100 breast: 7. Isabella Marim (Stanton), 1:06.46.

400 free relay: 5. Stanton, 3:44.26.

Boys

Local team scores: 1. Bishop Kenny, 230; 8. Stanton, 95

200 medley relay: 2. Bishop Kenny, 1:34.62; 3. Stanton, 1:38.51.

200 free: 7. Owen Kerkezi (Kenny), 1:45.63.

200 IM: 2. Mehdi Elaoufir (Stanton), 1:51.43; 4. Evan Larson (Kenny), 1:54.09; 5. Andrew Davis (Kenny), 1:55.33; 6. Zachary Jones (Kenny), 1:56.16.

Diving: 1. Elisha Dees (White), 513.55.

100 fly: 5. Zachary Jones (Kenny), 51.89; 7. Joseph Brownell (Kenny), 51.98.

500 free: 2. Mehdi Elaoufir (Stanton), 4:32.09.

200 free relay: 3. Kenny, 1:28.30.

100 breast: 4. Andrew Davis (Kenny), 58.35.

100 back: 3. Evan Larson (Kenny), 52.93; 8. Ryan McAnallen (Menendez), 54.42.

400 free relay: 2. Kenny, 3:15.45; 7. Stanton, 3:20.08.

Class 1A

Girls

Local team scores: 1. Bolles, 370; 10. Episcopal, 81; 23. Wolfson, 18; 34. Christ’s Church, 9; 41. Providence, 3.

200 medley relay: 1. Bolles, 1:43.95.

200 free: 1. Megan McGrath (Bolles), 1:48.60.

200 IM: 5. Alexandra Breuer (Bolles), 2:05.29; 7. Lila Higgo (Bolles), 2:07.69; 8. Savannah Branon (Episcopal), 2:08.80.

50 free: 2. Manita Sathianchokwisan (Bolles), 22.38; 5. Katherine Meyers-Labenz (Bolles), 23.56.

Diving: 5. Laurel Coppedge (Episcopal), 400.30.

100 fly: 3. Megan McGrath (Bolles), 55.02; 7. Julia Murphy (Bolles), 56.92.

100 free: 1. Manita Sathianchokwisan (Bolles), 49.10.

200 free relay: 1. Bolles, 1:32.68; 6. Episcopal, 1:38.46

100 back: 6. Lila Higgo (Bolles), 56.81.

100 breast: 3. Jessica Strong (Bolles), 1:02.57.

400 free relay: 2. Bolles, 3:23.51.

Boys

Local team scores: 1. Bolles, 574; 15. Episcopal, 36; 23. Wolfson, 17; 27. Bishop Snyder, 12; 27. Providence, 12; 36. Florida Deaf, 3.

200 medley relay: 1. Bolles, 1:28.28

200 free: 1. Andres Dupont Cabrera (Bolles), 1:35.90; 4. Kayden Lancaster (Bolles), 1:37.58; 5. Seth Tolentino (Bolles), 1:39.23; 8. Guido Neto (Bolles), 1:39.80.

200 IM: 2. Carter Lancaster (Bolles), 1:46.91; 4. Aidan Paro (Bolles), 1:49.81; 5. Tomohiro Nozaki (Bolles), 1:50.05; 8. Ralph Weakland (Episcopal), 1:56.10.

50 free: 1. Miguel Rojas Newman (Bolles), 20.49; 4. Tucker Peterson (Bolles), 20.64; 5. Ethan Maloney (Bolles), 20.74; 6. William Heck (Bolles), 20.75.

100 fly: 1. Miguel Rojas Newman (Bolles), 48.26; 4. Kaan Orhan (Bolles), 48.83.

100 free: 1. Andres Dupont Cabrera (Bolles), 43.83; 5. David Walton (Bolles), 45.92; 6. Harrison Herrera (Bolles), 45.99; 8. Anthony Whittall (Bolles), 46.50.

500 free: 2. Kayden Lancaster (Bolles), 4:27.28; 4. Guido Neto (Bolles), 4:32.65; 5. Victor Derani (Bolles), 4:37.02; 7. Bingxiang Qin (Bolles), 4:38.86.

200 free relay: 1. Bolles, 1:20.30.

100 back: 2. Carter Lancaster (Bolles), 49.10; 3. Tucker Peterson (Bolles), 49.14; 5. Louis Body VI (Bolles), 50.51; 7. James Bowen (Bolles), 51.43.

100 breast: 1. William Heck (Bolles), 53.95; 2. Harrison Herrera (Bolles), 54.99; 3. Ethan Maloney (Bolles), 55.55; 5. Tomohiro Nozaki (Bolles), 56.44.

400 free relay: 1. Bolles, 2:58.10.