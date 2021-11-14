No stopping the Sharks: Ponte Vedra rolls into 3rd straight state title game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Ponte Vedra volleyball team is headed back to familiar territory.

The Sharks cruised past Viera 3-0 in the Class 6A state semifinals on Saturday afternoon and rolled into next week’s championship match. Ponte Vedra (29-1) had no trouble with the Hawks, winning 25-16, 25-17, 25-16, their 14th consecutive win. It was also the Sharks’ 14th straight playoff win dating back to the 2019 postseason.

They’ve been untouchable under coach Robin Mignerey, who has led the team to three state championships.

Ponte Vedra has won back-to-back state championships and will go for an unprecedented (and least among area programs) third straight crown on Wednesday in Fort Myers. Title game opponent Mater Academy Charter (25-7) figures to be just the latest victim for Ponte Vedra’s march to area history.

Rachel Johnson and Zeta Washington combined for 22 kills for the Sharks, who have been taken beyond the minimum three games just once during their current 14-game playoff winning streak. That came last week in a 3-2 thriller against nationally ranked Tallahassee Leon.