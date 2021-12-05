Gator Bowl matchup set: Texas A&M against Wake Forest in New Year’s Eve game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a battle between top 25 teams in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Wake Forest and Texas A&M will meet in the annual bowl showdown in Jacksonville on Dec. 31 at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. It’s the 77th Gator Bowl and a solid, rare top 25 showdown for the game.

Texas A&M went 8-4 in the regular season and upset then-No. 1 Alabama. The Demons Deacons are 10-3 and lost in the ACC title game.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

“We are excited about going to Florida to play in the Gator Bowl,” said Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher in a release. “Wake Forest is an outstanding opponent, and our players will have the opportunity to play in another pro stadium. Our group of seniors will be looking to win their fourth consecutive bowl and we look forward to the challenge.”

Added Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson: “I’m excited for our student-athletes who deserve to play in a Tier I bowl and the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is a perfect fit for this team and our fans. The opportunity to play a tradition-rich SEC opponent like Texas A&M in a city where our program won an ACC Championship and played in the inaugural game for this historic bowl in 1946 will be outstanding. That week and game will cap this memorable season for our program.”

Tennessee beat Indiana 23-22 in a Gator Bowl classic last season.