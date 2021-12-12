As bad as it gets: Jaguars shut out for the 1st time since 2009

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws under pressure from Denico Autry of the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In a season full of lows, the Jaguars found a way to scrape the bottom of the barrel again.

The Jaguars capped a tough week off the field with a clunker in Nashville, a 20-0 loss that stretched their losing streak to five games and continued the conversation about Urban Meyer’s ability to succeed in the NFL.

The latest result was Jacksonville’s worst of the season.

Trevor Lawrence was picked off a career-worst four times, all of them in the second half. The ground game netted all of eight yards on eight carries.

But the shutout was a new low for the Jaguars. For all of their offensive struggles and shortcomings this season, they’d at least put something up on the scoreboard.

Not Sunday.

They hadn’t been shut out in a game since Oct. 11, 2009 in a 41-0 blowout to the Seahawks, a stretch of 199 games.

They return home next week against the Texans in a game with more draft pick position at stake than anything else. Houston clobbered (2-11) Jacksonville (37-21) in Week 1. Back then, the expectations for Meyer, Lawrence and the Jaguars were substantial.

Since then, the Jaguars have devolved into a weekly train wreck, with Meyer at the forefront.

Meyer had to put out smoldering public relations fires throughout the week about the team’s handling of running back James Robinson after a fumble in a Week 13 game against the Rams.

On Saturday, the NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero wrote of more turbulence in Jacksonville’s organization around Meyer, including it being his call to bench Robinson, a tense argument with receiver Marvin Jones and labeling assistant coaches losers because they hadn’t accomplished as much as him.

FOX’s Jay Glazer said during its pregame show that he spoke to Meyer and he denied the report about Jones but didn’t dispute the information about his assistant coaches because he demands a lot from his staff.

On Sunday, the Jaguars were just back to playing bad football and remaining on course to set the franchise record for least points scored in a season. The 2011 Jaguars scored 243 points in 16 games; the 2021 Jaguars have scored just 180 and will play 17 games. They’d need to average 15.8 ppg over their final four games to not set that dubious mark.

For Meyer, a coach who was synonymous for high-powered offenses in college, it’s been an embarrassing debut in pro football.

Offense remained the big story. The Jaguars just can’t move the ball.

The Titans doubled up Jacksonville in plays in the opening half and kept the pressure on quarterback Lawrence. The ground game never developed. They trailed 10-0 at halftime, stretching their miserable production in the first half of games to seven. Jacksonville hasn’t scored double figures in the first half of a game since it beat Miami in London in Week 6. The Jaguars had 10 points at the break in that one.

But the bye week came and went after that and Jacksonville has regressed every game out, with Sunday’s showing the lowest of the low points.

Lawrence continued to get no help from his skill position players and turned in the worst performance of his NFL career.

Jacksonville dialed up a trick play on its first drive of the second half, a flea flicker that went from two players and back into Lawrence’s hands. He found James O’Shaughnessy on a 20-yard strike, but he dropped it. The next play, a Lawrence pass went off Laviska Shenault’s hands and was picked of Rashaan Evans.

Lawrence’s second pick was of his own doing, a one-handed grab by Jayon Brown that killed Jacksonville’s best drive of the game at the Titans 31. His two others were desperation throws and trying to make something happen.

Lawrence looked as rattled as he’s been as the game wore on, especially in the fourth quarter as things spiraled out of control. Outside of the picks, Lawrence was knocked around the pocket much of the day. He took a sack for a loss of 20 yards and overthrew receivers multiple times as the pressure kept coming.

He finished 23 of 38 for 218 yards. The ground game had 8 yards rushing on eight carries.