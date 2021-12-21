News4JAX girls basketball Super 6: St. Augustine will roll into new year at No. 1

The Super 6 basketball polls are published Tuesday (girls) and Wednesday (boys) during the regular season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season with the exception of a break for the holidays. Records are through Dec. 20.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) St. Augustine (13-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Deltona, Episcopal, Nease, New Smyrna Beach, White.

Glance: The Yellow Jackets keep handling business and will go into the holiday Super 6 break with three straight No. 1 rankings. They’ve picked up three wins since our last check-in, the most impressive of those a 76-37 rout of a 9-2 Deltona. Janiyah Jackson (15.9 ppg, 13.8 rpg) and Emily McIntosh (11.4 ppg) remain averaging double figures in scoring for the Yellow Jackets.

2. (2) Bishop Kenny (8-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Florida High, Jackson, Raines, Ribault, Sumter (SC).

Glance: Excellent week since our last Super 6. The Crusaders beat Florida High (65-63) and Sumter (53-40). Those teams are a combined 16-5. G Maddie Millar boosted her scoring average more than two points (17.9 ppg) since last week.

3. (4) San Jose Prep (8-3, independent)

Notable wins: Columbia, IMG Academy, Ribault, Jackson, Savannah Beach.

Glance: The Storm had a perfect week since our last check-in, edging Jackson (57-55) and routing a 5-3 Beach team, 54-15. It’s been an excellent start for San Jose Prep. They’re back in action beginning next week.

4. (3) Mandarin (10-0, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Paxon, Ribault, Ridgeview, Stanton, University Christian.

Glance: Two easy wins since our last update, a 74-25 rout of a 10-win Paxon, and a 76-18 romp over Baker County. Nykeria Thomas (14.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Ellie Jackson (12.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg) remain the power duo for the Mustangs. They’re off until the new year.

5. (5) Nease (10-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Columbia, Creekside, Menendez, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Washburn (Tenn.).

Glance: A 4-0 week for the Panthers, who beat Creekside (57-42), Roosevelt (Ore.), 66-15, Washburn (Tenn.), 53-28 and Columbia (70-36). G Sydney Gomes (19.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg) remains Nease’s top scoring option. Camryn Robinson (15.7 ppg) and Allison Fifeld (11.1 ppg, 6 rpg) join Gomes in double-figure scoring averages.

6. (NR) Orange Park (7-3, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Columbia, Creekside, Florida A&M, Ponte Vedra, Rickards, University Christian.

Glance: The Raiders move in to the Super 6 after ripping off four straight wins, including Ws over Columbia (66-44) and Florida A&M (58-57) since our last rankings. Eris Lester (19.9 PPG, 8 RPG) and Nia Brown (12.8 ppg, 11.1 rpg) are pacing the Raiders. They’re in tournament action beginning Monday with a game against Tallahassee Leon.

Dropped out

Ponte Veda (6-3, Class 6A)

On the bubble

Bolles (5-4, Class 4A); Columbia (5-6, Class 6A); Creekside (6-6, Class 7A); Episcopal (6-3, Class 3A); Fleming Island (6-2, Class 6A); Hilliard (7-5, Class 1A); Jackson (5-6, Class 4A); Keystone Heights (9-1, Class 4A); Menendez (9-3, Class 5A); North Florida Educational (5-3, Class 2A); Paxon (10-3, Class 5A); Ponte Veda (6-3, Class 6A); Providence (10-3, Class 2A); Ribault (7-5, Class 5A); Ridgeview (6-5, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (7-2, Class 2A); Stanton (11-2, Class 5A); University Christian (6-5, Class 2A).