Texas A&M unable to play in Gator Bowl due to COVID outbreak

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher yells to the officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Texas A&M does not have enough healthy players to compete in next week’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and can’t play in the annual game, according to a report from Sports Illustrated and confirmed by News4JAX.

The Gator Bowl is trying to find a replacement opponent for the game.

Ross Dellenger reported that the Aggies, hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, don’t have the minimum number of players to be able to take part in the Dec. 31 game. Texas A&M was scheduled to face Wake Forest.

Gator Bowl sports president Greg McGarity told News4JAX on Tuesday night that he was hopeful the health situation would improve enough for the Aggies to be able to play.

