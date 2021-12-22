Texas A&M unable to play in Gator Bowl due to COVID outbreak

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher yells to the officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Texas A&M does not have enough healthy players to compete in next week’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and can’t play in the annual game, according to a report from Sports Illustrated and confirmed by News4JAX.

The Gator Bowl is trying to find a replacement opponent for the game.

Ross Dellenger reported that the Aggies, hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, don’t have the minimum number of players to be able to take part in the Dec. 31 game. Texas A&M was scheduled to face Wake Forest.

Because of a COVID outbreak, Texas A&M is unable to play in the Gator Bowl, sources tell @SINow. Aggies don’t have enough available players.



Gator is searching for a replacement bowl team, sources say, but the only way that's possible is if another bowl is impacted. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 22, 2021

Gator Bowl sports president Greg McGarity told News4JAX on Tuesday night that he was hopeful the health situation would improve enough for the Aggies to be able to play.