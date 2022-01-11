Longtime golf journalist, broadcaster Tim Rosaforte dies after Alzheimer’s battle

Golf writer Tim Rosaforte arrives to the Golf Writers Association of America Awards dinner prior to the start of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tim Rosaforte, one of the most prominent golf journalists and broadcasters in the country, died on Tuesday after battling Alzheimer’s Disease.

Rosaforte was 66. He retired after a career of more than 40 years that took him from the pages of the Tampa Bay Times to the TV screen at NBC Sports and the Golf Channel.

One of the most well-known insiders in golf, Rosaforte joined the Golf Channel in 2007 and retired in December 2019.

“The PGA Tour family lost a friend today in Tim Rosaforte, one of the great golf journalists of his generation. Tim was an amazing storyteller and spent much of his energy showcasing what sets golf apart from other sports — the people and the personalities,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

“A true professional, Tim always treated our organization and our athletes fairly, writing and speaking with opinion but without an agenda. He never stopped working the phones, ensuring that he not only got the story first, he got the story right. Those phone calls — and Tim’s gentle spirit — will be missed tremendously by all of us lucky enough to be a part of the greater golf community.”

Rosaforte covered golf for publications such as Golf Digest, Golf Illustrated, Links Magazine and Sports Illustrated. Rosaforte got his start in the newspaper business, writing for the Tampa Bay Times, and later, the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel and the Palm Beach Post. He was honored throughout his career, including the PGA of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.