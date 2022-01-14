Gators Breakdown: Florida entering phase one of Napier’s plan | Harold Perkins headlines visitors

The "foundation" phase is step one under Napier

There’s a lot going on behind the scenes for the transition of the Gators football program under Billy Napier.

Join David Waters as he reacts to Napier’s recent press conference about how the Gators plan to attack in phases. Also, David previews the first recruiting visit weekend of 2022.

