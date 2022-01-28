Gators Breakdown: Recruiting battles heading into last visits | Staff and portal praise for Florida

Florida is heading into the final official visit weekend for the class of 2022 with some big recruiting battles left.
Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.
Join David Waters as he updates those battles, visits and recruiting buzz. Also, praise continues for Billy Napier’s hiring of staff and transfer portal acquisitions.
Lastly, David answers questions from Gators Breakdown Plus members pertaining Anthony Richardson’s health and roster attrition.
Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus
Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher