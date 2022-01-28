48º
Gators Breakdown: Recruiting battles heading into last visits | Staff and portal praise for Florida

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, SEC, 2021, Billy Napier, Recruiting
Florida finds itself in battles vs LSU for upcoming commitments (Carla Kakouris, UAA Communications)

Florida is heading into the final official visit weekend for the class of 2022 with some big recruiting battles left.

Join David Waters as he updates those battles, visits and recruiting buzz. Also, praise continues for Billy Napier’s hiring of staff and transfer portal acquisitions.

Lastly, David answers questions from Gators Breakdown Plus members pertaining Anthony Richardson’s health and roster attrition.

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

