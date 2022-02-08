Girls high school soccer playoffs: Glance at Tuesday’s first-round matchups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The girls high school soccer state playoffs begin Tuesday night. A glance at the first-round matchups. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Seeds and records listed.

Region 1-7A

8. Winter Park (12-6-1) at 1. Bartram Trail (17-0)

5. Creekside (14-3-1) at 4. Orlando Boone (11-2-1)

Region glance: The quest for three consecutive state championships for Bartram begins. The Bears enter the playoffs riding a 31-game winning streak. Jordan Follenweider (17 goals, 8 assists), Olivia Bori (15 goals, 11 assists) and reigning All-News4JAX player of the year Grace Ivey (12 goals, 11 assists) headline the Bears. The real strength is defense. Bartram has given up just three goals all season. There’s a likely third meeting of the season against Creekside on Friday. Olivia Surrency and Jianna Ramirez lead the Knights.

Region 1-6A

8. Tallahassee Lincoln (12-5-2) at 1. Ponte Vedra (15-3-2)

5. Fleming Island (13-3-1) at 4. East Ridge (13-3-1)

6. Fletcher (13-5-2) at 3. Navarre (16-5-1), 6 p.m.

Region glance: Very good region here for local teams. The Sharks won the state championship last season and remain a threat to get back to that game, with impact players Maggie Mace and Tamlyn Parkes. The Senators played them tough in the district final and have a big scorer in Sarah Christiansen (23 goals). Fleming Island’s Kaitlyn Scherer (23 assists, 13 goals) leads her team in both of those categories.

Region 1-5A

8. Menendez (5-12-1) at 1. Gulf Breeze (12-3-1), 8 p.m.

5. Arnold (12-5) at 4. Ridgeview (11-1-2)

6. Milton (7-8-4) at 3. Stanton (9-5-1)

Region glance: The Panthers are unbeaten since their season opener, with Naycka Ortiz and Niurka Ortiz combining for 21 goals and nine assists this season. Tough road trips to the Panhandle area for both Menendez and Stanton

Region 1-4A

8. Yulee (11-5) at 1. Tocoi Creek (7-5-3)

7. Fernandina Beach (11-6-1) at 2. West Florida (9-5-3)

6. Santa Fe (9-5-1) at 3. Bishop Kenny (9-6-1)

Region glance: The Toros won a district title in their first season and earned the top seed in the region. Freshman Kalli Robinson (16 goals) and Sophia Vaughn (13 assists) pace Tocoi Creek. The Toros will need to take away Yulee’s Reese Mumbauer (24 goals, 11 assists). The Pirates can score (Betty Elliot and Julianna Miller have combined for 40 goals and 22 assists), but can they do that in a tough Panhandle trip? Kenny just beat Santa Fe 4-0 for the district title and should have another victory in front of it.

Region 1-3A

5. Wolfson (10-6-4) at 4. North Bay Haven (11-5-2)

7. Episcopal (8-5-2) at 2. Bolles (7-10-5)

6. Providence (9-3-2) at 3. Tallahassee Maclay (7-4-1), 6 p.m.

Region glance: One of just three all-local matchups, the Bulldogs and Eagles are always a good one. Bolles has a pair of 1-0 wins over Episcopal this season. Tehya Schmitges, Audrey Howard and Eden Camacho have combined to score 40 goals for Wolfson. The Wolfpack are 0-5 in the playoffs and have been outscored 23-5 in those games. Could this be the season that streak ends?

Region 1-2A

8. Saint Francis (7-4-2) at 1. St. Johns Country Day (14-3-1), 6 p.m.

5. St. Joseph (8-8) at 4. Rocky Bayou Christian (8-9-1), 8 p.m.

7. University Christian (10-5) at 2. Christ’s Church (13-3-1)

Region glance: It’s that time of year again. Can the dynasty of St. Johns Country Day keep things going? The Spartans have won 13 state championships, including 10 consecutive. That’s already a state record. Lauryn Mateo (9 goals) and Julia Boaventura (8 assists, 6 goals) lead St. Johns. Christ’s Church and UC get a rematch of their district final, a match the Eagles won 8-0.