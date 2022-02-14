High School 9:12 Baseball Classic returns this week at San Souci

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The High School 9:12 Baseball Classic is back for another year, with a dozen preseason games over the course of the week and a Saturday slate of games that will be televised on CW17.

Twelve teams are taking part in the event at San Souci Baseball Park — Bartram Trail, Bishop Snyder, Christ Church, Englewood, First Coast, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview, Riverside and Yulee. The tournament benefits Walk Off Charities. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students. They can be purchased here.

The Saturday games will be streamed on News4Jax.com and broadcast live on CW17. The regular season of high school baseball begins Feb. 21.

High School 9:12 Baseball Classic schedule

Monday

Yulee vs. Englewood, 4 p.m.

Ridgeview vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Bishop Snyder vs. Christ’s Church, 4 p.m.

Paxon vs. Ponte Vedra, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

First Coast vs. Orange Park, 4 p.m.

Bartram Trail vs. Oakleaf, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Rain out/makeup game slot, 4 p.m.

Yulee/Englewood loser vs. Ridgeview/Riverside, loser, 7 p.m.

Friday

Bishop Snyder/Christ’s Church loser vs. Paxon/Ponte Vedra loser, 4 p.m.

First Coast/Orange Park loser vs. Bartram Trail/Oakleaf loser, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Yulee/Englewood winner vs. Ridgeview/Riverside winner, 1 p.m.

Bishop Snyder/Christ’s Church winner vs. Paxon/Ponte Vedra winner, 3:30 p.m.

First Coast/Orange Park winner vs. Bartram Trail/Oakleaf winner, 7 p.m.