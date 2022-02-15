Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon

FILE - Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, that the border would reopen to all vaccinated visas holders from Feb. 21. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, FILE)

LONDON – Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play.

Speaking to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is not vaccinated and added that missing the next two majors and other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay.”

“I understand the consequences of my decision,” Djokovic said. “I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports