News4JAX Super 6 baseball: Columbia makes jump, Providence moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 baseball rankings will be published each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. Results are through March 21 games.

Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) St. Johns Country Day (7-1, Class 2A)

Quality wins: Bolles, Episcopal, Houston County (Ga.), LaGrange (Ga.), Madison Central (Miss.).

Glance: No budging the Spartans, the No. 4-ranked team in the state by MaxPreps. Since our last Super 6, St. Johns beat Bolles (10-4) and crushed Episcopal (15-0). It has a Tuesday home showdown against an always-tough Providence team. They round out the week on Friday at home against a six-win Oakleaf. This team is zeroed in on a state championship berth.

2. (6) Columbia (8-1, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Gainesville (twice), North Florida Christian, Suwannee, Union County.

Glance: Big jump of the week goes to the Tigers. The Tigers beat Gainesville 9-4 in their lone game since our last Super 6. Brayden Thomas (.500), Ty Jackson (.474, Hayden Gustavson (.423), Chandler Howard (.414) and Branson Mann (.400) remain the .400-or-better hitters for Columbia. The Tigers host Bishop Kenny (Thursday) and North Florida Christian (Friday) to round out the week.

3. (3) Fletcher (6-0, Class 6A)

Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: Considered moving the Senators up a spot, but it’s difficult to justify the jump with the early schedule — outside of the Bartram and Bolles wins — has been hurt by weather cancellations. Andrew Veniard, Jacob Harman, Adam Fordenbacher and Ryan DeAngelis combined to whiff 14 in a two-hit, 9-0 effort against Lake Highland Prep. Malachi Witherspoon and Garrett Burton also teamed up for a two-hitter in a 15-0 rout of Lake Highland Prep, too. Burton homered in each of those games, too.

4. (5) Trinity Christian (6-3, Class 2A)

Quality wins: Bozeman, Etowah (Ala.), Florence (Ala.), Nease, Oakleaf

Glance: A 2-1 week for the Conquerors since our last Super 6, an 11-2 win over previously unbeaten Bozeman and an 11-2 win over Ravenwood (Tenn.). They lost 9-4 to a very strong Bartram Trail team. Trinity has a big game up on Tuesday night at No. 2 Fletcher. The week wraps up with Clay (Thursday) and a 12-2 Tattnall Square Academy (Friday). Both games are at home. Jacob Miller (.485, HR), Colton Avera (.417, 2 HR) and Eric Fouraker Jr. (.414) are all hitting .400 or better.

5. (4) Bishop Snyder (6-1, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Creekside, Episcopal, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Stanton.

Glance: The winning streak ended at six games with an 11-5 loss to Fernandina Beach, but the Cardinals still have a solid body of work. They beat Fernandina in their season opener so those teams have split this season. They have a tough finish to the week, including a show-me game at Bolles (Thursday) and then home against Episcopal (Friday). Nick Wrubluski (.500), Luke Seibert (.375) and Sebastian Ortiz (.368) lead the Snyder regulars at the plate.

6. (NR) Providence (6-3, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Apalachee (Ga.), Denmark (Ga.), Florida High, Wesleyan (Ga.).

Glance: The Stallions move into this week’s rankings after a four-game winning streak. Their losses are to quality, out-of-area teams. Mount Paran (Ga.) is 15-2 and Northridge (Ala.) is 12-4. Providence lost to those programs, 5-4 and 3-1, respectively. Like last week, it’s always a difficult pick for these early rankings. The Stallions get in this week over Bartram Trail and Clay. There are two big games on tap this week for the Stallions; Tuesday night at No. 1 St. Johns, and at home Friday against a 12-2 Tattnall Square (Ga.).

Others

Baker County (5-5, Class 4A); Baldwin (4-3, Class 3A); Bartram Trail (6-5, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (4-4, Class 4A); Bolles (4-3, Class 3A); Clay (8-3, Class 4A); Creekside (4-5, Class 6A); Eagle’s View (5-1, Class 2A); Episcopal (5-4, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (4-4, Class 3A); First Coast (5-3, Class 6A); Fleming Island (2-3, Class 6A); Mandarin (7-1, Class 7A); Middleburg (4-2, Class 5A); Nease (5-4, Class 7A); Oakleaf (6-2, Class 7A); Palatka (4-3, Class 4A); Ridgeview (4-4, Class 5A); St. Augustine (5-3, Class 5A); St. Joseph (4-5, Class 2A); Sandalwood (4-1, Class 7A); Stanton (7-3, Class 5A); Suwannee (7-2, Class 4A); Union County (4-4, Class 1A); University Christian (9-1, Class 2A); Wolfson (5-3, Class 3A).