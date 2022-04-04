Opening Week: Jumbo Shrimp kick off 2022 season on Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jumbo Shrimp will kick off their 2022 season on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp host the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) at home on April 5 at 7:05 p.m.

The opening day will feature a street festival between the ballpark and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for several attractions, including a climbing wall, street games and interactive vendor booths. DJ Kevin Peffer will provide music as well as a local high school drumline.

There will also be post-game fireworks -- and the first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2022 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp magnet schedule.

The 144-game regular season features 72 contests at 121 Financial Ballpark, including 36 home weekend games and a special home date on July 4, MILB says.

Almost opening day for the ⁦@JaxShrimp⁩. ⁦@121Financial⁩ Park is going to be busy this week. Tomorrow night is when things get cranked up. pic.twitter.com/p1f8NbailU — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) April 4, 2022

