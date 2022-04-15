Remember these players? They’re in the new USFL, which starts Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The new USFL begins play this weekend and numerous players with area ties are in the upstart league.
The original USFL was around for three short years (1983-85), including a franchise in Jacksonville, the Bulls. The league ran into financial issues when it attempted to challenge the NFL and move from a spring league to the fall. But a new iteration of the league — with the nostalgic names — begins play in Birmingham on Saturday.
Remember the names? Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers and the Tampa Bay Bandits. They’re all back.
A glance at players who are on the rosters of the eight teams in the league, along with some notable former Jaguars players in the USFL.
Notable local players in the USFL
Position Player Team Local tie
DT Jaquan Bailey, Michigan, Raines
LB Blair Brown, Pittsburgh, Jaguars
DB Tae Hayes, Birmingham, Jaguars
QB De’Andre Johnson, New Jersey, First Coast
QB Kyle Lauletta, Pittsburgh, Jaguars
DB Jaylon McClain-Sapp, Pittsburgh, First Coast
OL Garrett McGhin, New Jersey, Jaguars
DB Quenton Meeks, Tampa Bay, Jaguars
QB Alex McGough, Birmingham, Jaguars
LB Reggie Northrup, Houston, First Coast
DE Donald Payne, Houston, Jaguars
K Nick Vogel, Houston, Mandarin
K Brandon Wright, Tampa Bay, Jaguars