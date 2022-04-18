82º

LIVE

Sports

Gators Breakdown: SOUND OFF- Patterson commits | Spring football ends

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, Anthony Richardson
Gators fans sound off on newest commit and the end of spring football.

David Waters chats with Gators fans on newest Florida commit, Tyree Patterson, as well reviews spring football.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.