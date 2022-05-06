Boys lacrosse: Ponte Vedra heads to the finals, Bolles falls in semis

Ponte Vedra is the only area boys lacrosse program to make an appearance in the state finals and the only one to win a state title in the sport.

Now, the Sharks are going back to the championship game for the third time after a 13-11 win over Winter Park Thursday night in the Class 2A state semifinals.

Trailing 8-6 at halftime, the Sharks scored twice in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Cory Bloss then scored his third goal of the game to give Ponte Vedra a 7-6 lead. They never trailed after that.

With a one-goal lead in the final minute, Brendan Nace gave the Sharks a little breathing room with a 13-11 lead. But Winter Park made a late charge. In the finals seconds, the Ponte Vedra defense denied the Wildcats twice to seal the victory.

Ponte Vedra, ranked second in 2A in the state of Florida, will face the top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for the state championship.

Bolles’ season ended with a 13-5 loss to Benjamin in the Class 1A state semifinals earlier Thursday afternoon.

Spencer Surface had a hat trick for the Bulldogs, while JD Madsen

The Bulldogs (20-3) were making just their third trip to the state semifinals in program history, and first under coach Tom West.