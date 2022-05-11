Icemen season on the line Wednesday night

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson poses with the Jacksonville Icemen mascot, Fang, before Pederson conducted the ceremonial puck drop before Tuesday's playoff game against the Florida Everblades.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The season is on the line for the Jacksonville Icemen Wednesday night.

Jacksonville was shut out by the Florida Everblades 2-0 Tuesday night giving Florida a three games to none lead in the best of seven series.

Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson provided the ceremonial puck drop and the largest weekday crowd of the season was fired up at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, but it was the visitors who got off to a hot start.

Less than three minutes into the game, Zach Solow scored a backhanded goal to give the Everblades a 1-0 lead in the first period. Just over a minute later, Florida struck again when Joe Pendenza scored between the legs of Jacksonville goalie Charles Williams to give the Everblades a 2-0 lead.

The Icemen had a few chances, but they could not convert and of their 29 shots on goal. The Icemen could not find the net on any of three power-play opportunities. Trailing three games to none, Jacksonville needs a win on home ice Wednesday night to keep the season alive.