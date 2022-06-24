Gators Breakdown: Florida newcomers Pearsall, James, Douglas, Smack join The Gator Collective Spaces

The newcomers are adjusting to life in Gainesville

Transfers and freshman have just arrived in Gainesville and here’s your chance to hear from a few of them through The Gator Collective!

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters previews a recent Twitter Spaces with newcomers Ricky Pearsall, Shemar James, Caleb Douglas, and Trey Smack.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher