Gators Breakdown: Evaluating Florida recruiting

Florida has received three commits over the last week, while missing on key targets.

The recruiting news cycle has been a roller coaster for Gators fans over the last week.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles and Bill Sikes asses 2023 class as we get ready to turn the calendar to July.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher