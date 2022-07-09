Gators Breakdown: Florida adds commitment from Eugene Wilson III

The Florida Gators stay hot on the recruiting trail as they pick-up their highest rated commit yet from WR Eugene Wilson III.
Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.
David Waters breaks down the commitments and takes a look back at the streak of pledges.
Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus
Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher