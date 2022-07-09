77º

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Florida adds commitment from Eugene Wilson III

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, Recruiting, Eugene Wilson
Wilson becomes the 12 commit for the Class of 2023

The Florida Gators stay hot on the recruiting trail as they pick-up their highest rated commit yet from WR Eugene Wilson III.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters breaks down the commitments and takes a look back at the streak of pledges.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.