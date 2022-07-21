Local MLB update: Arrows pointing up for Austin Slater, Austin Hays at the break

(Rick Scuteri, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.

Checking in on how players with area ties are doing in Major League Baseball in 2022. Stats are through July 20 games.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .213 with 9 HR, 30 runs scored and 35 RBI. Disappointing first half of the season for big-ticket free agent but he’s shown flashes of turning things around.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 3-3 with 4.08 ERA, 44 Ks in 39.2 IP.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP this season in the bigs. Back in Triple-A where he’s 1-5.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Rough first half of the season that ended with him on the 15-day injured list with a right ankle issue. Is 1-6 with 4.42 ERA with 84 Ks in 95.2 IP. Hasn’t won since April 30.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .249 with 22 RBI, 4 HR, 11 2Bs and 25 runs.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Is 2-3 with 3.50 ERA, 48 Ks in 46.1 IP. Has lost three straight decisions.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, In the conversation as the best local position player of the first half. Hitting .270 with 46 RBI, 12 HR, 46 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 5.17 ERA, 20 Ks in 15.2 IP. Back in Triple-A Albuquerque.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .270 with 12 HR, 38 RBI and 41 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Is 2-2 with 26 Ks, 4.15 ERA in 21.2 IP. Was put on 15-day injured list with calf muscle strain on July 13.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list with hamstring strain after going on it May 7. Hitting .233 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in late April and underwent Tommy John surgery, putting him out for the season. Was 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 8 Ks in 10 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, On a tear at the break. Hitting .303 with 5 HR, 32 runs scored and 22 RBI this season. Has surged over .300 mark with a wicked July (20 for 44, .455).

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Was hitless in 3 at-bats before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .212 with 48 runs scored, 14 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 6-7 with 89 Ks, 3.00 ERA in 111 IP.