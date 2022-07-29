Gators Breakdown: Elite WR Aidan Mizell picks the Florida Gators

One of the best wide receivers in the state of Florida makes the second commitment in two days for Florida.

The good news continues on the recruiting trail for the Florida Gators as they pick up Billy Napier’s highest offensive recruit yet with the commitment of four star WR Aidan Mizell.

David Waters breaks down Mizell’s pledge and what his speed brings to the Gators’ offense.

