Gators Breakdown: Elite WR Aidan Mizell picks the Florida Gators

The good news continues on the recruiting trail for the Florida Gators as they pick up Billy Napier’s highest offensive recruit yet with the commitment of four star WR Aidan Mizell.
Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.
David Waters breaks down Mizell’s pledge and what his speed brings to the Gators’ offense.
Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus
Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher