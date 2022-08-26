Down on the farm: Jacob Young’s run surge continues; big week for Nathan Hickey

Minor League Baseball will have bigger bases for the 2022 season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through Aug. 18 games.

How locals are faring in the minor leagues

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, High-A, Winston-Salem, White Sox, Is 2-1 with 35 Ks, 4.95 ERA, 4 saves in 20 IP in 22 games this season. Suffered first loss of the season on Aug. 25 against Asheville.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Pirates, Recent second-round draft pick has not been placed in the minors after signing. Will miss the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Numbers keep going to wrong direction. Is 1-6 with 4.67 ERA, 68 Ks in 54 IP this season in the minors. Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP in the majors this year.

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 5-1 with 7.07 ERA, 35 Ks in 35.2 IP. Career 25-9 hurler in the minors with 23 saves.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, TBA, TBA, Blue Jays, Recent draft pick signed with Toronto on July 26; still awaiting minor league placement.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-4 with 30 Ks, 7.64 ERA in 33 IP. Place on 7-day injured list on Aug. 9.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .238 with 4 HR, 24 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 36 runs scored.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Remains unbeaten (4-0) with 33 Ks, 2.81 ERA in 25.2 IP.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .221 with 28 RBI, 25 runs scored and 5 SBs.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 3-1 with 21 Ks, 3.10 ERA in 20.1 IP.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Transferred from 7-day injured list to 60-day injured list on June 25.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Was 4-1 with 4.34 ERA, 30 Ks in 37.1 IP before his release on July 30.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .217 with 87 runs scored, 7 HR, 56 RBI and 58 stolen bases. Traded from Padres to Red Sox as part of deal for pitcher Jay Groome.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 7-5 with 60 Ks, 2.67 ERA, 3 saves in 67.1 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 4-1 with 48 Ks, 3.09 ERA, save in 46.2 IP.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 5-2 with 2.53 ERA, 57 Ks in 42.2 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Continues his career season. Won 2 games since our last check in. Is 9-0 with 3.98 ERA, 75 Ks in 54.1 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Big week at the plate. Belted 3 homers in a 4-game stretch. Hitting .269 with 55 RBI, 12 HR, 45 runs scored.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Recent undrafted free agent signee is 1-0 with 8 Ks, 10.50 ERA in 6 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has 10 Ks, 2.25 ERA in 8 IP.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Rockies, He’s been back and forth between the minors and the bigs this season. Is 1-0 with a save in Triple-A. Is 2-1 with 5.68 ERA, 24 Ks in 19 IP with Colorado.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .245 with 44 RBI, 11 HR, 52 runs scored.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .243 with 25 RBI, 31 stolen bases and 51 runs scored.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Recent free agent signee was placed in rookie ball but hasn’t played yet.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Class-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Hitting .266 with 22 RBI, 25 runs scored.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 2-3 with 36 Ks, 5 saves, 3.06 ERA in 35.1 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .268 with 12 RBI, 15 runs scored, 2 HR.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 2-3 with 3.90 ERA, 69 Ks in 55.1 IP. Will miss rest of season after being moved from 7-day injured list to full season injured list on Aug. 5.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, A career 4-2 hurler with 1.91 ERA, 46 Ks in 47 IP before release,

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Has been unreal this season. Is 11-1 with 93 Ks, save, 2.28 ERA in 98.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .280 with 6 HR, 20 runs scored, 18 RBI. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Is 4-2 with 56 Ks, 2.96 ERA in 54.2 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Hitting .251 with 37 RBI, 36 runs scored, 8 HR, 8 stolen bases.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .274 with 13 HR, 48 RBI, 29 stolen bases and 74 runs scored.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Became first player in all of the minors this season to score 100 runs. Hitting .251 with 44 stolen bases, 37 RBI and 100 runs scored.