Border Classic on Saturday: Coffee and St. Augustine face off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.

Coffee (1-1) vs. St. Augustine (1-1)

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Watch it: Will be streamed on News4JAX+ and televised live on WJXT Channel 4.

Notable: A very good test for the Yellow Jackets. After struggling in a Week 1 loss to Bolles, St. Augustine got back on track last week in taking apart St. Petersburg Gibbs. RB Devonte Lyons (305 rushing yards, 2 TDs) has picked up where he left off last season. Outside of Lyons, there’s big play ability in the form of WR Carl Jenkins Jr. (2 TDs this season) and QB Locklan Hewlett (358 passing yards, 2 TDs). The Yellow Jackets get four big ones in a row after this. Rivals Menendez and Bartram Trail, then a district game against Matanzas followed by another rivalry opponent in Nease follow before the bye week. The last time the Yellow Jackets played a game in the Peach State was the season opener in 2011, a 35-17 loss to North Gwinnett. RBs Antwain McDuffie (208 rushing yards, 4 TDs) and Fred Browne (113 rushing yards, 3 TDs) lead the Trojans.

Quotable: “I think that’s big time. You know, same thing. We had an opportunity at Madison, we’ve been on ESPN 1, man, you’d have thought Santa Claus came with them, you know. Just because it doesn’t happen, hardly ever, you know. And so it gives those opportunities, gives those kids opportunities. You know, they’re playing on the big time, you know?” — Mike Coe, Coffee coach.