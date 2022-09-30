News4JAGs predictions: Will the winning streak hit 3 games?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars hit the road for a clash against the unbeaten Eagles.

Can Jacksonville (2-1) follow up a dominant performance against the Chargers with a victory against Doug Pederson’s former team? Each week, the News4JAX sports staff will offer predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

I’ve whiffed on two of three Jaguars games this season. In order to gain ground on my colleagues, I’m risking another whiff here. This is without a doubt Jacksonville’s most challenging game of the season. Philadelphia is the healthiest of Jacksonville’s opponents to date and has the best quarterback of those teams, too. Jalen Hurts has become one of the league’s best quarterbacks and his mobility concerns me. The Jaguars have some very fast and athletic linebackers to keep him in check. After a massive upset on the road last week ... they do it again. Jaguars 31, Eagles 27.

Cole Pepper

This is a huge test for the Jaguars. If they win, nobody can dispute they are a contender. I’m not sure they’re quite there yet. I think it’s a close one, but it’s a loss in Philly. Eagles 27, Jaguars 24.

Jamal St. Cyr

This week will mean more for Doug Pederson than any other week. Doug won’t say that but I will. I expect Pederson to show up with his best gameplan possible but I’m not sure that will be enough. The Jaguars defense has been playing lights out so far this year but this Eagles offense has been equally good. Hurts and the Eagles are going to put some points on the board. It will be up to the Jaguars offense to keep pace. Ultimately, I think the matchup to watch is Christian Kirk vs. Darius Slay, a Brunswick native, is the one to watch. I think it will be a close game but I have the Eagles winning on a late touchdown. Eagles 28, Jaguars 21.