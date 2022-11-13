GameDay Live: Jaguars face major challenge today against the Chiefs

(John Raoux, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles against Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars beat one AFC West team last week but have a daunting task ahead with another one this week.

Jacksonville (3-6) snapped its losing streak last week against the Raiders but has to follow that up with a visit to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (6-2).

Stay connected to the News4JAX sports staff throughout today’s game.