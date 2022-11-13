63º

GameDay Live: Jaguars face major challenge today against the Chiefs

Live scoreboard, tweet-by-tweet of action from Sunday’s game against Kansas City

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles against Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars beat one AFC West team last week but have a daunting task ahead with another one this week.

Jacksonville (3-6) snapped its losing streak last week against the Raiders but has to follow that up with a visit to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (6-2).

Stay connected to the News4JAX sports staff throughout today’s game.

About the Author:

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

