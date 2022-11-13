GameDay Live: Jaguars face major challenge today against the Chiefs
Live scoreboard, tweet-by-tweet of action from Sunday’s game against Kansas City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars beat one AFC West team last week but have a daunting task ahead with another one this week.
Jacksonville (3-6) snapped its losing streak last week against the Raiders but has to follow that up with a visit to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (6-2).
Stay connected to the News4JAX sports staff throughout today’s game.
