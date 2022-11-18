Kayak Bass Fishing Tour coming to Clay County in 2023

The Kayak Bass Fishing tour will come to Clay County in the fall of 2023.

Fleming Island, FL – A national fishing tour will make a stop in Clay County in 2023.

The Kayak Bass Fishing Tour announced a visit to northeast Florida in the fall of 2023.

“We are so excited to partner with Clay County to combine one of our most prestigious kayak fishing tournament series championships with a world-class fishery and destination,” said Chad Hoover, founder of KBF. “Our goal is the showcase Clay County as a true fishing destination to fisherman all over the US. Through all of our KBF mediums, we will work with Clay County and Airstream Ventures to create a major economic impact that is felt 12 months a year. We can’t wait to get started.”

The county has been working to develop tourism for the past five or six years and officials believe the tournament will introduce Clay County to fishermen around the country. Partnering with Airstream Ventures, they struck an agreement to bring the tournament to the area.

“It seemed like a perfect fit to be able to get the kind of attention that we needed,” said Clay County commissioner and tourist development council chairman Mike Cella. “And at the same time, the program would be great to run the fishing tournament. But if nobody heard about it, nobody showed up, it defeats the purpose. So this is a long-term investment, not just for one year over 10 months. But we’ll be doing this year after year. And we’re hoping that we’ll be able to grow this. So the folks know that Clay County is a great fishing destination.”

The tour is scheduled to visit more than a dozen states in 2023.